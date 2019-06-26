dominican republic deaths

Delta offers waivers for flights to the Dominican Republic in light of recent deaths

Delta Air Lines will allow some passengers to get out of their booked trips to the Dominican Republic.

The company says it will give waivers to passengers who have tickets to Punta Cana.

At least ten American visitors have died there within the last year but the causes are not entirely clear.

Delta passengers must rebook their travel to the DR prior to November 20 or get credit to fly somewhere else.

As for other destinations in the Dominican Republic, Delta said it will work with passengers on a case-by-case basis.

American, Jet-Blue and Sun Country Airlines say they'll also work with their passengers who want to change or cancel Dominican flights.

Analysts say fight cancellations to the Caribbean nation have been soaring, while new bookings are down, but the Dominican Tourism Minister said the spate of deaths has been exaggerated.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
air traveldominican republic deathsu.s. & world
DOMINICAN REPUBLIC DEATHS
Tourist recalls chemical smell in room while visiting DR
11 American deaths in Dominican Republic
NY man becomes 11th to die on Dominican Republic vacation
Dominican authorities say tourist died of heart attack
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Off-duty CPD officer shot in head in Bronzeville
Pedestrian fatally struck in hit-and-run near Buckingham Fountain, police say
Eric Trump says he was spit on at Chicago cocktail lounge The Aviary
Longtime ABC7 reporter Russ Ewing dead at 95
Dozen of drivers get stuck after being rerouted by Google Maps
Girl, 5, in grave condition after being pulled from water at Rainbow Beach
Driver charged after 3 killed in fiery West Side crash
Show More
Toddler found wandering alone on busy highway
Cosby files appeal over testimony from other women accusers
Art teacher accused of stealing craft supplies from Walmart
Deputy fatally shot in Avon, Ill.
WATCH LIVE: R. Kelly in court for status hearing in sexual assault case
More TOP STORIES News