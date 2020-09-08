'Remembering Demetrius' school mural unveiled in honor of murdered 12-year-old twin's honor

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A mural was unveiled Tuesday in honor of Demetrius Townsel Jr. who was shot and killed earlier this year in Northwest Indiana.Townsel's twin brother Darius, began 7th grade at Richard J. Daley Academy in Chicago's Back of the Yards neighborhood.Darius and the Townsel family attended the unveiling called "Remembering Demetrius."Darius was with his brother when someone fired shots into the vehicle they were riding in while visiting family in Gary, Indiana on May 17.Darius tried to apply pressure to the wound to save Demetrius as they rode to the hospital.Demetrius was also a student Daley Academy. School officials say the 12-year-old loved math and physical education and was well liked by everyone.The school wanted to create a space where Demetrius could be remembered.Despite all students being home for remote learning, a virtual dance party was held before the dedication and was livestreamed to students.