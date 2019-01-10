DePaul student lied about being kidnapped, robbed at gunpoint near campus, police say

Case Update on alleged kidnapping in 19th District @ChicagoCaps19 - During their investigation, #ChicagoPolice Detectives determined this was not a kidnapping and the victim was not robbed in the 19 District or near De Paul University. This also was not a random incident.. pic.twitter.com/RD13hcuGkW — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) January 11, 2019

A DePaul University student lied to authorities about being kidnapped and robbed near the Lincoln Park campus, Chicago police said Thursday evening.The 19-year-old victim was robbed on the West Side by individuals he knew, police said. However, he was never kidnapped and he was not near the DePaul campus.Initially, the man told police that he was walking in the alley behind the McDonald's at the intersection of Fullerton and Halsted when a group of men approached him, pulled out a gun and forced him into a sedan. He also falsely told police that he was drive to another location and robbed.DePaul sent an alert to students after the man's allegations.