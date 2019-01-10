DePaul student lied about being kidnapped, robbed at gunpoint near campus, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A DePaul University student lied to authorities about being kidnapped and robbed near the Lincoln Park campus, Chicago police said Thursday evening.

The 19-year-old victim was robbed on the West Side by individuals he knew, police said. However, he was never kidnapped and he was not near the DePaul campus.

Initially, the man told police that he was walking in the alley behind the McDonald's at the intersection of Fullerton and Halsted when a group of men approached him, pulled out a gun and forced him into a sedan. He also falsely told police that he was drive to another location and robbed.

DePaul sent an alert to students after the man's allegations.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
depaul universitykidnappingrobberychicago police departmentchicago crimeChicagoLincoln Park
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
R. Kelly parties at South Side nightclub as legal pressures mount
High school student killed in Griffith, Ind., shooting
No bond for man accused of running over, killing young mechanic in Auto Zone parking lot
El Chapo text messages with mistress read in court
Suspected shoplifter throws bras, panties out window during 100 mph police chase
Toni Preckwinkle comes under fire for Laquan McDonald political ad
Police investigate allegations of 'inappropriate contact' at Evanston Township High School
Poke Poke restaurant manager fired after allegedly throwing chair at black teen
Show More
President Trump visits U.S.-Mexico border, local domestic violence groups worry about funding during shutdown
WATCH: Bus driver rescues baby wandering barefoot on freeway overpass
'Baby Shark' swims its way to No. 32 on Billboard Hot 100 list
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy and cold
More News