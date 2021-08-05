Des Plaines police officer won't be charge for injuring teen in shootout after police chase

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6418965" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> [b]GRAPHIC VIDEO: WARNING [/b]New surveillance video shows the moment a Des Plaines police officer opened fire inside a Chicago music store while chasing a bank robbery suspect, injuring a teen employee.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Des Plaines police officer will not be charged for firing the shots that injured a teen during a shootout with a bank robbery suspect in a Chicago music store.After nearly 20 surgeries Ryan Wilder, who is still in high school, is desperately trying to move on with his life."Music is Ryan's life. He's a guitar player, lead singer in a band. This has jeopardized his career, said Tim Cavanaugh, Wilder's attorney.Wilder was just 14 when he became what his attorney called collateral damage in a suburban bank robbery turned police chase into Old Irving Park. It ended with Des Plaines police officer James Armstrong shooting one suspect inside Upbeat Music Store where the teen was working."The Des Plaines police department came into another jurisdiction, the city of Chicago, and chased down this man and went inside Upbeat where Ryan Wilder, through no fault of his own, had his arm blown away," Cavanaugh said.Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx's office announced Armstrong will not be charged as a criminal for pulling the trigger in November 2019. After an outside review, Foxx's office released a statement saying in part, "The Office of the State Appellate Prosecutor has completed its review and has concurred that no criminal charges are appropriate.""What I'm interested in knowing is what evidence did they review," Cavanaugh said. "Did they interview Officer Armstrong?"In April, the Des Plaines police chief came to his officer's defense."What led our officer into that store was trying to stop that armed offender who had just shot in the community, openly," said Chief David Anderson, adding, "There's a possibility that offender may have also contributed to the young man's injuries.""Officer Armstrong had a person weapon, an AR-15, a weapon of war that he used," Cavanaugh said. "He had a pistol on him as well, I think it was a Glock. He chose to use that weapon of war that blew away Ryan's left arm."The state's attorney's decision not to file criminal charges against Armstrong has no bearing on the civil case that Wilder and his family are pursuing. Cavanaugh said he plans to call the officer for a deposition and get answers.