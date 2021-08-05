Des Plaines police officer won't be charge for injuring teen in shootout after police chase

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Des Plaines cop not charged for shootout that injured Chicago teen

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Des Plaines police officer will not be charged for firing the shots that injured a teen during a shootout with a bank robbery suspect in a Chicago music store.

After nearly 20 surgeries Ryan Wilder, who is still in high school, is desperately trying to move on with his life.

"Music is Ryan's life. He's a guitar player, lead singer in a band. This has jeopardized his career, said Tim Cavanaugh, Wilder's attorney.

RELATED | Chicago cop shot in head during 'gun battle' with bank robbery suspect on NW Side; boy, 15, also shot

Wilder was just 14 when he became what his attorney called collateral damage in a suburban bank robbery turned police chase into Old Irving Park. It ended with Des Plaines police officer James Armstrong shooting one suspect inside Upbeat Music Store where the teen was working.

"The Des Plaines police department came into another jurisdiction, the city of Chicago, and chased down this man and went inside Upbeat where Ryan Wilder, through no fault of his own, had his arm blown away," Cavanaugh said.

RELATED | New video shows Des Plaines police shooting inside Chicago music store that injured teen employee

EMBED More News Videos

[b]GRAPHIC VIDEO: WARNING [/b]New surveillance video shows the moment a Des Plaines police officer opened fire inside a Chicago music store while chasing a bank robbery suspect, injuring a teen employee.



Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx's office announced Armstrong will not be charged as a criminal for pulling the trigger in November 2019. After an outside review, Foxx's office released a statement saying in part, "The Office of the State Appellate Prosecutor has completed its review and has concurred that no criminal charges are appropriate."

"What I'm interested in knowing is what evidence did they review," Cavanaugh said. "Did they interview Officer Armstrong?"

RELATED | CPD officer, teen shot during Irving Park 'gun battle' after bank robbery recovering; suspect ID'd

In April, the Des Plaines police chief came to his officer's defense.

"What led our officer into that store was trying to stop that armed offender who had just shot in the community, openly," said Chief David Anderson, adding, "There's a possibility that offender may have also contributed to the young man's injuries."

"Officer Armstrong had a person weapon, an AR-15, a weapon of war that he used," Cavanaugh said. "He had a pistol on him as well, I think it was a Glock. He chose to use that weapon of war that blew away Ryan's left arm."

RELATED | Family of teen wounded in shootout with Des Plaines bank robbery suspect files lawsuit

The state's attorney's decision not to file criminal charges against Armstrong has no bearing on the civil case that Wilder and his family are pursuing. Cavanaugh said he plans to call the officer for a deposition and get answers.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoold irving parkdes plainespolice chaseshootoutlawsuitteenagerkim foxx
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker announces Illinois school mask mandate
Family believes Hermosa crash that killed teen was carjacking attempt
Woman pistol-whipped on Blue Line train in Bucktown
Cook Co. marks sobering milestone: 11K COVID-19 deaths
11 killed, 13 injured when van crashed into pole near border, DPS says
IL reports 2,364 COVID cases, 18 deaths
Teens write book to encourage kids to persevere through trying times
Show More
Aurora police chief prepares for retirement after 30 years on force
District 45 ends face masks meeting without vote after altercation
Olympic gold medalist to buy food truck for her mom
New mural meant to promote peace amid Chicago violence
Chicago Weather: Mostly clear
More TOP STORIES News