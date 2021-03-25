Arts & Entertainment

Disneyland begins planning effort to expand shops, attractions within park's current footprint

By ABC7.com staff
ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Despite being closed for a year, Disneyland is charting its course for the future.

The Anaheim resort is launching a new, multi-year planning initiative called DisneylandForward.

The goal is to create more shops, entertainment and attractions, without expanding past the resort's current 490-acre footprint.

The plan includes potential expansions to both the Disneyland and California Adventure parks.

Disneyland said it is not seeking any public funding for the new effort.

More details about DisneylandForward are available here.

Disneyland expects to reopen to the public on April 30.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of this station.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentanaheimorange countytheme parkdisneydisneyland
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CPD officer shot in Brighton Park released from hospital
Bomb-making materials, body found in Streeterville high-rise: CPD
Mother owns Culver's restaurant after 15 years of work in Matteson
Pictures of anti-Asian sign at Elmhurst dry cleaners resurface, protest planned
COVID vaccines provide protection for pregnant, lactating women: Study
South Shore woman gets hospital bill after receiving free COVID vaccine
Bellwood police sued over raid on home that may have been swatting
Show More
Pfizer kids vaccine trial launches with twins' vaccinations
Man charged in 'random' attack on alderman outside River North bar
Chicago loosens outdoor COVID restrictions
Activists seek trust, transparency with new Mercy Hospital owners
Mayor Lightfoot calls for investigation amid COVID vaccine scandals
More TOP STORIES News