Village of Dixmoor to receive $2M to help solve water issues

Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle and other elected officials will present a check to the village for a new water main project.
Last month, the village president said it would take said it would take $15-$20 million to fix the infrastructure. That's when 3,900 residents of Dixmoor had to deal with four water main breaks in a matter of days and several extended boil orders.
There were a few other water main breaks months before that.
The mayor said he was applying for federal grants and looking for help from the county and state to help fix the aging infrastructure.