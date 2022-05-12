dog attack

Officers shoot dog that attacked boy, 6, inside North Aurora home

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Dog attacks boy, 6, inside North Aurora home

NORTH AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- Police officers were forced to shoot a dog after it attacked a child in North Aurora Thursday afternoon.

Police said a family dog attacked a 6-year-old boy inside a townhouse in the 200-block of Hidden Creek Lane.

The boy suffered serious injuries to his arm and head, police said. The dog then attacked the boy's father, who also suffered head injuries.

Both the boy and his father were taken to Mercy Hospital.

Aurora Animal Control removed the dog and transported it to a local vet.

The family told police they had never had any issues with the dog before.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
north aurorachild injureddog attack
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DOG ATTACK
CPD officer shoots, kills dog after being attacked: police
Dog's personality may have little to do with its breed: study
Man seriously hurt from dog attack, robbery on South Side, police say
Woman's arms amputated after attacked by dogs
TOP STORIES
Downers Grove woman killed in Metra crash was 'glue to the family'
Woman killed in garage shot 11 times, cousin says
10 alleged Chicago gang associates charged in drug trafficking probe
1 arrested amid large North Side gathering: CPD
Teen who went missing from Mavs game was sold for sex, authorities say
911 call reveals final moments of Casey White, Vicky White manhunt
Jeff Perry stars in 'Seagull' on Steppenwolf's newest stage
Show More
Brothers revisit last Pullman Standard rail car they helped build
State Rep. Kam Buckner jumps into Chicago mayor's race
2022 Chicago Bears full schedule to be released by NFL
Chicago man charged in Humboldt Park double shooting: CPD
Illinois reports 5,686 new COVID cases, 3 deaths
More TOP STORIES News