Officers shoot dog that attacked boy, 6, inside North Aurora home

NORTH AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- Police officers were forced to shoot a dog after it attacked a child in North Aurora Thursday afternoon.Police said a family dog attacked a 6-year-old boy inside a townhouse in the 200-block of Hidden Creek Lane.The boy suffered serious injuries to his arm and head, police said. The dog then attacked the boy's father, who also suffered head injuries.Both the boy and his father were taken to Mercy Hospital.Aurora Animal Control removed the dog and transported it to a local vet.The family told police they had never had any issues with the dog before.