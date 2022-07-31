California couple's dog caught on video chasing bear in yard

A Monrovia couple's dog caused quite a scene Friday when it chased a dumpster-diving bear across their front yard - and it was all caught on video.

MONROVIA, Calif. -- A California couple's dog caused quite a scene Friday when it chased a dumpster-diving bear across their front yard - and it was all caught on video.

Austin Lirette and Emily Moore said they were both home when the bear suddenly appeared in their yard.

That's when their dog, Tucker, began chasing the bear.

"I was so scared," said Moore.

Moore, who appeared in the video screaming and chasing Tucker, said she wanted to protect Tucker from getting hurt.

"The bear didn't look like it wanted to hurt Tucker but Tucker looked like he wanted to hurt the bear," she said. "If Tucker hurts the bear, then the bear is going to bite him back."

She said she went into full "protection mode."

"I was like, 'OK, I have to get him,'" Moore said. "I didn't even think the bear could go after me too."

Tucker wasn't injured during the incident and the couple said the bear took off shortly after.