Watch: Dog rescued from ice on Detroit River, video shows

WYANDOTTE, Mich. (WLS) -- A dog was rescued from the Detroit River in Michigan on Monday afternoon, video provided by police showed.The Wyandotte Police Department posted video footage of the rescue on Facebook.A labradoodle had gotten away from its owner while on a walk and ended up jumping into the freezing cold river, police said. The dog somehow managed to climb onto a chunk of ice, but it was drifting away on the river while the dog was freezing.Wyandotte police animal control and the Wyandotte Fire Department teamed up for the rescue. They were able to move the ice close to the riverbank and snag the dog around its neck with a "catchpole." The rescuer did this while standing on a slippery ladder that was submerged in the river while his coworkers held onto him via a rope.