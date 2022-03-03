ice rescue

Man in very critical condition after driving ATV on ice, Lake County Sheriff's Office says

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Police cars

(Shutterstock)

THIRD LAKE, Ill. (WLS) -- A 62-year-old man was in very critical condition after driving an ATV on Druce Lake ice, the Lake County Sheriff's Office said.

Lake County Sheriff's Deputies were dispatched to Druce Lake in Third Lake for a report of an ATV that drove through thin ice at about 4:05 p.m. Wednesday.


SEE ALSO | Lake Michigan search resumes for man who fell through ice near Indiana Dunes National Park

Sheriff's deputies who arrived at the scene observed a person underwater. One of the sheriff's deputies used a row boat from an area resident to go to the area in the water they last saw the man. Shortly after, a fire department diver arrived and the sheriff's deputy on the row boat directed him to where he last saw the man.

The diver located the man approximately six feet below the surface of the water and attached a rope to him and used it to pull the man to shore. The man was not breathing, so paramedics and sheriff's deputies conducted CPR. Paramedics transported the man to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville in very critical condition.


Preliminary investigation showed the man was operating an ATV on the lake. According to witnesses, he was the only person on the ATV and there was not a passenger. As the man approached the center of the lake, the rear of the ATV broke through the ice and then the entire ATV and the man dropped through the thin ice into the water.

The man was identified someone who lives just east of the lake.

Although foul play is not suspected, sheriff's detectives remained on the scene.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lake countyatvicefire departmentsice rescuesheriff
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ICE RESCUE
Search resumes for man who fell through ice shelf near Indiana Dunes
Man missing after falling through Lake Michigan shelf ice, DNR says
18 rescued from Lake Erie ice floe
Hero neighbor jumps into frozen pond to save 6-year-old girl
TOP STORIES
Mike Madigan indicted on corruption charges
Palatine man charged in hit-and-run that killed retired CPD officer
141 nations line up against Russia as attacks on Ukraine intensify
IL reports 1,640 new COVID cases, 45 deaths
CPD dedicates detectives to CTA after violent crime wave
12-year-old killed by police after allegedly opening fire on officers
Woman charged in meth-fueled strangulation murder, dismemberment
Show More
Stanford women's soccer captain Katie Meyer dies at 22
'Great Resignation' shifts power balance to workers
Chicago Ukrainians fear for families, but believe Ukraine will win
Ex-cop on trial says he did nothing wrong during Breonna Taylor raid
Chicago Weather: Colder with showers early
More TOP STORIES News