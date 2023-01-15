'She just wanted cookies': Dog starts house fire after accidentally turning on stove | VIDEO

A homeowner was alerted by her security systems that a fire had started in her kitchen.

FRISCO, Texas -- Megan Black is repairing what's left of her kitchen after a very eventful Christmas Day.

But the peaceful Christmas morning quickly turned to chaos, and it was all caught on video.

It started with Kelly Clarkson and Pentatonix on the radio -- keeping things calm for two home-alone dogs.

One dog, Asher, was chilling on the couch, while a 3-year-old rescue named Twitch helping herself to cookies and cinnamon rolls that were in a Tupperware container sitting on the stove.

"She just wanted cookies," Black laughed. "I blame myself for not checking the gates. And like, you know, she's just a dog."

Black was 20 miles away when her home security system alerted her to the fire that started in her kitchen, WFAA reported.

"She just pushed so perfectly on the knob, pushed and turned and lit that middle burner," Black said.

So she called her next door neighbor Cissy Blaisure, who rushed over and found the Tupperware and the kitchen cabinets on fire.

"I just looked over and saw the flames coming up from the stove and I was like, 'Oh my God, this house is on fire,'" Blaisure recalled.

"I'm watching it in real time and I can't do anything about it. It was like the most helpless feeling ever," Black said.

Blaisure tries to get the dogs outside, but they just came right back in the doggy door.

"How do I get your sink on," Blaisure can be heard saying in the video.

The touchless kitchen sink was the next problem.

"And then I asked her how to get your sink on and she was like, 'just touch it.' And I'm just like come on, come on, come on,"Blaisure described.

She finally got it to work! And four pots of water later, the house and dogs were saved.

"Ok I think I got it out. I'm getting it out," you can her Blaisure say on the video.

The house, and the dogs, were saved.

"And I was like, 'Cissy they're telling you have to get out of the house'" Black recalled.

"And I'm like, 'I'm not getting out. I almost have it,'" Blaisure responded. "It was just help, fight one I got in her and do what I could. Because that's what I would want somebody to do."

"An absolute hero -- angel," black said when describing her neighbor.

With air purifiers purring and the house emptied, repairs may take four months -- but the dogs are safe and the house still stands.

And Black is thankful for good neighbors.

"I just keep telling her how thankful I am. I don't think you can say thank you enough," she said. "I mean, she saved my house."

And a very curious and hungry dog -- she saved her too.