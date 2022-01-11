Dole salad recall expands over listeria risk

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WLS) -- Dole has expanded a recall of salads at two production facilities due to potential risk from listeria.
The Dole-branded salads and private label packaged salads were processed at production facilities in Springfield, Ohio and Soledad, California.
Recalled products from Springfield, Ohio have a product lot code beginning with the letter "W" and a "Best if Used By" date between December 22, 2021 and January 9, 2022.
Recalled products from Soledad, California have a product lot code beginning with the letter "B" and a "Best if Used By" date between December 23, 2021 and January 8, 2022.
The FDA says any of the recalled products should be thrown out and not consumed.
Consumers and retailers can contact the Dole Consumer Response Center at 800-356-3111, Monday-Friday, 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Central Time.
This recall is in addition to one announced last month of Dole salad products produced at facilities in North Carolina and Arizona.
For more information, visit FDA.gov.
