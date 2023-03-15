WATCH LIVE

PETS & ANIMALS

Friendly dolphins delight boaters with breathtaking moment off Dana Point in California

ByABC7.com staff KABC logo
Wednesday, March 15, 2023 11:42PM
Wish granted: Dolphins delight paddleboaters off Dana Point
Just as a paddleboater said he was hoping to see a dolphin, one popped up out of the water and swam alongside him off the Dana Point coast.

DANA POINT, Calif. -- Talk about manifesting.

Two men were boating off Dana Point when one of them remarked "Wouldn't that be rad if a dolphin came over and jumped?"

Sure enough, on cue a pair of dolphins popped up out of the water and swam alongside their rubber inflatable boat.

Bill Clements says it was like the dolphins were listening to his conversation with his buddy Justin Kezmoh.

"He was listening to us!" he says in the video.

Clements has documented many encounters with sea life as he boats off the coast, even on one occasion recording a large blue whale doing a close pass to his paddleboat.

