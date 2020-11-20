Coronavirus

Donald Trump Jr. tests positive for COVID-19, spokesperson confirms

Donald Trump Jr. has tested positive for the coronavirus, his spokesperson confirmed in a statement on Friday.

The spokesperson for the president's son said he tested positive at the start of the week and has been quarantining since then.

"He's been completely asymptomatic so far and is following all medically recommended COVID-19 guidelines," the spokesperson said.

President Trump announced he had COVID-19 in early October and was hospitalized for several days.

The president's wife, Melania, and son, Barron, also tested positive, along with multiple members of the president's inner circle.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronavirusu.s. & worldpresident donald trumpdonald trump jr
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
IL Tier 3 mitigations take effect, 13,012 new COVID-19 cases reported
Pfizer seeking emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine in US
2020 BMO Harris Bank Magnificent Mile Lights Festival
College grads distribute more than 170,000 masks to unhoused individuals
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IL Tier 3 mitigations take effect, 13,012 new COVID-19 cases reported
WI police respond to 'active shooter incident' at Mayfair Mall, mayor says
Kyle Rittenhouse released after posting $2M bond
Boy, 5, in medically induced coma after Roseland shooting
Aurora nurse's plea to take COVID-19 seriously goes viral
Trump, allies make frantic steps to overturn Biden's victory
WI reports 6,473 new COVID-19 cases, 78 deaths
Show More
7 unusual Thanksgiving dinner options
French Quiche brings casual dishes to Lincoln Park
What does emergency use of a COVID-19 vaccine mean?
Chicago trans-led non-profit emphasizes resilience over victimization on TDOR
Stimulus check registration deadline approaching
More TOP STORIES News