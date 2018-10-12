EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=4468664" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Wires on car in Delaware County. Rick Williams reports during Action News at Noon on October 12, 2018.

A downed power wire caused a car to become engulfed in flames across from a school in Folcroft, Pennsylvania.Firefighters were called around 11:30 a.m. Friday for the report of live wires that fell outside a home on the 700 block of School Lane.Crews arrived to sparks emanating from the downed wire and flames shooting from a nearby vehicle parked in a driveway.Winds helped spread the smoke from the vehicle, which sat parked across from the Delcroft School.Firefighters waited for PECO crews to de-energize the lines before it was safe for them to take action.The fire spread to another vehicle which was parked in the driveway.Once firefighters got the OK from PECO, they quickly got to work dousing the flames.It took a couple minutes, but soon the flames were gone, and all that was left were two charred vehicles.No injuries have been reported.