Draft of CPD consent decree released Friday

Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan, Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson say they'll release a draft consent decree Friday afternoon.

The city could find out as early as Friday if an agreement has been met on the plan to reform the Chicago Police Department.Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan, Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said they will release a draft consent decree Friday afternoon.It started with a report from the Department of Justice calling for reform of the CPD.Madigan, with Emanuel's support, sued the city last year seeking court oversight of the beleaguered police department. The lawsuit killed a draft plan negotiated with the Trump administration that didn't envision a court role in reforming the department.Chicago police have been under state and federal scrutiny since the 2015 release of dashcam video of the shooting death of black teen Laquan McDonald by Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke.A Department of Justice investigation found that police have engaged in a pattern of using unreasonable force, including deadly force, for years.ABC 7 has learned from a source close to the process, city officials and the attorney general's office will make an announcement about that new consent decree Friday afternoon.One of the sticking points - whether police officers have to document every time they point a gun at someone - could be resolved as part of that agreement.Community activists argued the 12,000-officer force couldn't be transformed without court scrutiny.The Justice Department, under former President Barack Obama, found deep-rooted civil rights violations by Chicago police, including racial bias and the use of excessive force.In a Friday morning press conference announcing the hiring of more officers, Emanuel and Johnson seemed prepared for what's to come. They said police reforms have already started."Every officer, a year ahead of schedule, has a body camera. You've seen how important that is in recent times. Every officer has a Taser and (is) trained appropriately with it. Every officer is receiving the training on de-escalation. Also the reflections of the difference between a mental health call and a crime call, or a violence call. We did not wait and let the grass grow under our feet when it came to reform," the mayor said."The mayor and myself made a commitment to you all a couple of years ago that we would reform the way the Chicago police did business. The thing that you all have to really recognize about this whole thing is we didn't wait for a piece of paper to tell us what to do. We started this two years ago. So a lot of what you are going to see are things that are already in place," the police superintendent said.Once there is a consent decree, there would be a period of public comment. After that, there could be some modifications. Then it would be presented to a federal judge overseeing the process for final approval.Madigan, Emanuel and Johnson will hold a press conference at 2 p.m. Friday at the Thompson Center to announce the release of the draft consent decree.