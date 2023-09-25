WATCH LIVE

Car doing donuts hits, seriously injures 19-year-old man during drag racing near Midway Airport: CPD

Monday, September 25, 2023 9:52PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A vehicle doing donuts in the street near Midway Airport hit and seriously injured a young man early Sunday morning, Chicago police said.

Now, police are looking for the driver.

An alert shows the suspect's vehicle, a white 2016 Dodge Challenger Hellcat, with a black hood. It may have a license plate of DN54367.

Investigators said the driver hit a 19-year-old man near 50th and Cicero just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday. He was transported to Christ Hospital for treatment.

People who live nearby said a large group was there at that time, with drivers drag racing and driving recklessly. Video shows tire tracks still visible on the pavement.

