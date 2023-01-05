Man accused of murdering Chicago mother of 6 found dead in Gary, released on own recognizance

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. (WLS) -- An Indiana family's loss and anguish is being brought to the surface once again as they continue their long wait for justice for Jessica Flores, a mother of six who went missing and was later found murdered in Gary nearly four years ago.

"I have her messages on the phone. I still have her voice. I still have her singing to me. I miss her so much," said Flores' mother, Adela Perez.

Standing outside the Lake County courthouse Thursday morning, family and friends could not contain their outrage as they watched Drew Carter III, the man charged with Flores' murder, walk into court a free man after being released on his own recognizance a few days ago.

Jessica Flores, 36, was last seen in Gary, Indiana, late last month. Drew Carter III, 41, is charged with murder in connection with her disappearance.

"We received an email stating that Drew was going to be getting released," said Flores' sister, Genesis Flores.

"It feels like negligence. Just that in itself. It's a miscarriage of justice. Him not having an ankle monitor or any other conditions and he's just roaming free," said Flores' other sister, Desire Flores.

Carter was released because, under Indiana law, if a case isn't brought to trial within 180 days, the defendant has a right to be released while they wait.

Carter, who was first charged in March of 2019, remained behind bars for much longer than that-even after the original murder charges were dropped. That is because of a separate weapons charge that required him to remain locked up until recently, when he became eligible to post bond.

Prosecutors refiled the murder charges in October, but still there is no trial date.

"We were actively preparing to go to trial in September of 2019. They dismissed it two weeks before. So, as far as why the state elected to go that route, you'll have to ask them," said public defender Adam Tavitas.

A spokesperson for the Lake County Prosecutor's Office said they do not comment on pending cases, however, attorneys for Carter said they expect a trial date to be set during a hearing that has been scheduled for next week.