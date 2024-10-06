Driver killed, 2 teen passengers seriously injured in crash involving semi in Northwest Indiana

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. (WLS) -- A 19-year-old driver was killed and two teen passengers had to be flown to Chicago hospitals following a crash with a semi Saturday morning in Northwest Indiana.

The crash happened around 11:45 a.m. near the area of the West 181st Avenue and Harrison Street in Lake County, Indiana, Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said.

Investigators said a passenger vehicle was attempted to turn west when it collided with a semi that traveling east.

The 19-year-old driver of the passenger vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, the sheriff said. Two people who were in the rear of the vehicle, ages 14 and 15, suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash.

The injured teens were flown to Chicago hospitals. Their latest condition was not known.

The 67-year-old driver of the semi was not injured in the crash, the sheriff said.

"Although there are no words that can ease the pain of those touched by this tragedy, my heart truly goes out to the family and other loved ones of those involved," Sheriff Martinez said in a news release.

The Lake County Sheriff continues to investigate the crash.