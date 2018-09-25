A 40-year-old driver was killed early Tuesday in a crash involving five vehicles in west suburban Bartlett, after police said a 23-year-old driver veered into oncoming traffic.The 23-year-old man was heading west on Stearns Road in a 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt around 5:50 a.m., when police said his vehicle crossed into oncoming traffic near Munger Road.The Cobalt struck a 2015 Nissan Altima and a 2012 Land Rover Range Rover, police said. Debris from the collision struck a 2007 Toyota Camry, which was waiting to turn north onto Munger from eastbound Stearns, and a 2018 Chevrolet Camaro, which was westbound on Stearns.The 40-year-old driver of the Altima was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. This person's gender and identity have not yet been released.A 23-year-old passenger in the Cobalt suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to St. Alexius Medical Center in Hoffman Estates, police said.The 54-year-old driver of the Range Rover, the 23-year-old driver of the Cobalt and the 20-year-old driver of the Camaro suffered injuries that were not life-threatening and were transported to Central DuPage Hospital in Winfield, police said.Stearns was closed between Illinois Route 59 and Brewster Creek Boulevard for at least eight hours. Munger was closed between Forest Preserve Drive and Schiferl Drive/Humbracht Circle for about the same amount of time, as investigators conducted crash reconstruction.The cause of the crash remains under investigation.Anyone with information regarding the deadly crash should call Bartlett police at 630-837-0846.