Drone causes concern after report of suspicious package at postal facility on North Side, CFD says

[Service Disruption] Brown Line service has been temporarily suspended between Kimball and Southport due to police investigation. More: https://t.co/YeIRAk4kIH — cta (@cta) December 29, 2019

[Major Delays] Brown Line trains are running with delays from congestion after an earlier police investigation near Southport. Crews working to restore normal service. More: https://t.co/YeIRAk4kIH — cta (@cta) December 29, 2019

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A report of a suspicious object inside a postal facility on the North Side ended up being a returned package with a drone inside that began making noise, Chicago fire officials said.The Chicago fire department said no threat was determined at the scene near the 3600 block of N. Lincoln Ave Saturday.The Chicago Police Department said bomb and arson units responded to the scene after receiving a call around 6:30 p.m.The Chicago Transit Authority noted a service disruption near the scene.Brown Line trains were temporarily suspended between Kimball and Southport due to a police investigation, the CTA posted on Twitter.An investigation is ongoing. No other details are known at this time.