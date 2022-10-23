Duck hunter finds human skeletal remains in northwest Indiana marsh

GRIFFITH, Ind. (WLS) -- Police are investigating after partial human skeletal remains were discovered by a waterfowl hunter in Lake County, Indiana, Saturday.

The hunter was in search of a downed duck when he discovered what appeared to be bone protruding from a piece of clothing in a marsh area around 7 a.m., police said.

Multiple agencies responded, including Indiana Conservation Officers, the Griffith Police Department and Lake County Sheriff's Office.

The remains were confirmed to be human and were recovered by Indiana Conservation Officers and members of the Lake County Sheriff's Office Dive Team.

The identity of the remains is currently unknown, and the investigation is ongoing.