Cyclist killed in DuSable Drive crosswalk remembered with 'ghost bike' memorial

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Friends and family gathered to place a memorial at Lake Shore Drive to honor a bicyclist who was killed their last February and to call for more safety measures.

Geraldo Marciales was struck and killed by a vehicle while in the crosswalk at Balbo and DuSable Lake Shore Drive in February.

Thursday night, his family held a vigil in hopes of getting the city to improve the intersection for cyclists and pedestrians.

"We hope that people are listening and that the city will consider making some safety changes, not only to this intersection but many other intersections," Jamie Bolognone, Marciales' fiancee said.

The family of Marciales painted his bicycle white, and decorated it with flowers for a "ghost bike" memorial. That bike has been chained to a street light just steps from where he was killed.
