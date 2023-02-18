Families renew call for memorial at E2 nightclub vigil 20 years after tragedy

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Family members of the victims of the E2 nightclub tragedy renewed their call for the building to be torn down to make way for a memorial at a vigil commemorating 20 years since that horrific night.

For loved-ones of those who died at this spot, two decades have done little to ease the pain.

"It hurts so much," said Mary Carwell, mother of victim. "It tore me apart, and it's still tearing me apart to this day."

The vigil near 23rd and Michigan was held exactly 20 years to the day 21 people were killed during a stampede at the E2 nightclub.

Among them was Latorya McGraw's daughter Shapara Hicks, who was six when her mother died.

"Momma, I can't believe you left, but I promise you ain't nobody gonna forget you. I love you," Hicks said.

In those early morning hours more than 1,000 people were gathered in the second-floor club designed to hold 240.

When pepper spray was used to break up a fight, club-goers ran and many became trapped and were crushed in a stairwell.

"It's a tragedy, and tragedies like this can never, ever be forgotten," said Walter Green, father of victim.

Months before the catastrophe a court order was issued closing the club for building violations.

E2's owners, Calvin Hollin, Jr. and and Dwain Kyles, were convicted of criminal contempt for violating that order, but were cleared of involuntary manslaughter charges.

They blamed police for a botched response, which the city denied.

Twenty years later, relatives of the victims want a memorial built at the site of the still-vacant building.

"If you open this up for any kind of entertainment - any laughing, any dancing, and any good times - we will be out here protesting you," said Dawn Valenti, who lost a family friend.

Before the vigil, a city spokesperson declined to comment citing a lawsuit that's still in the courts.