Registration for Aurora free electronics recycling event on Earth Day opens Friday

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- People in Aurora can look forward to celebrating Earth Day with some spring cleaning.

Registration opens at 8 a.m. for the city's Earth Day Electronics recycling drive-thru.

The first 1,500 residents who sign up will secure a coveted spot for the popular event.. which takes place on Saturday, April 22.

An ID is required. Each vehicle is limited to two screens, either television or computer screen, but can have an unlimited number of other electronics.

No businesses will be allowed to drop of electronics.

Only approved household items and electronics will be accepted.

The following electronics will be accepted: cables, cable boxes, cameras, cash registers, cell phones, copiers, cords, DVD players, fax machines, keyboards, laptops, printers, print cartridges, projectors, radios, satellite dishes, stereos, typewriters, VCRs and video games; blenders, bread makers, carpet sweepers, coffee makers, clocks, curling irons, electric knives, electric toothbrushes, fans, fryers, hair cutters, hairdryers, heaters, holiday lights, irons, landline phones, metal tools, mixers, remotes, shaving equipment, toaster ovens, and vacuum cleaners (without bags).

Items that will not be accepted include: large appliances (refrigerators, dishwashers, stoves, washers, dryers), batteries of any type, air conditioners, ballasts, bare CRT tubes, capacitors, carbon monoxide detectors, dehumidifiers, light bulbs, liquids, microwaves, salvaged units, smoke detectors, VHS cassette tapes, wood speakers and medical equipment (any material that is considered or has come in contact with biohazard or radioactive material).

