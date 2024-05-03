University of Chicago protest: President says pro-Palestinian encampment 'cannot continue'

The University of Chicago, or UChicago, president said Friday that a student pro-Palestinian encampment on the college campus "cannot continue."

CHICAGO (WLS) -- University of Chicago's president said in a message Friday that a pro-Palestinian encampment on the South Side campus' quad "cannot continue."

President Paul Alivisatos said protesters have expressed their views for the last four days.

"Out of principle we provide the greatest leeway possible for free expression, even expression of viewpoints that some find deeply offensive, even in rare cases at the expense of some policy violations-for a time," he said.

Alivisatos and the provost met with protesters Thursday, and said they "shared genuine and powerful statements about what has brought them to the encampment."

He said he regrets they have not yet found common ground.

"The nature of their demands are such that we could not accede. There remain, however, numerous ways consistent with our principles and policies for the protesters to advance their views. We are prepared to support meaningful engagement on the issues that the protesters have called attention to," Alivisatos said.

He added that previously the university said it would only intervene if the protests blocked the learning or expression of others or substantially disrupted the functioning or safety of the school.

"Without an agreement to end the encampment, we have reached that point," he said.

Alivisatos added that the encampment has created systematic disruption on campus, including disrupted learning, destruction of an approved installation of Israeli flags, shouting down speakers, vandalism and graffiti on historic buildings and co-opting the university flagpole to fly the Palestinian flag.

He also said the encampment is stretching police resources.

A spokesperson for UChicago United for Palestine also said the group could not reach an agreement with the university. The organization's demands include disclosing the school's investments.

Arrests at campus protests across the country had President Joe Biden weighing in Thursday.

He cast the protests as a balance between two fundamental American ideals: the right to freedom of speech and assembly and the rule of law.

"So, let me be clear, peaceful protest in America: Violent protest is not protected. Peaceful protest is," Biden said. "Threatening people, intimidating people, instilling fear in people is not peaceful protest; it's against the law."

Jewish students at University of Chicago previously said the demonstration there continues to make them feel uncomfortable, especially if there are non-students involved.

"It's more nuanced than people sort of yelling slurs at me. I think we can be made to feel unsafe even if people aren't yelling slurs," said Matthew Wieseltier, a University of Chicago Jewish student.

There have been thousands of arrests at college demonstrations nationwide. About half of them at campuses in New York were of people not affiliated with any university.