Ald. Ed Burke search warrant affidavit for corruption investigation unsealed

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Ald. Ed Burke search warrant unsealed

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The search warrant affidavit by federal prosecutors as part of their corruption investigation into longtime Chicago Ald. Ed Burke was unsealed Friday.

The affidavit shows that along with Burke's City Hall and ward offices, prosecutors also wanted to search his cell phone.


RELATED: FBI raids Alderman Ed Burke's City Hall office for 2nd time

The documents detail several instances of alleged misconduct discovered through audio and video recordings of the alderman made by then Alderman Danny Solis.

They include his alleged efforts to win business for his tax attorney business from people seeking to do business with the city.


READ MORE: Ald. Danny Solis secretly recorded Ald. Ed Burke after federal investigation into misuse of campaign funds, source says

Burke was indicted on 14 counts including racketeering, bribery and attempted extortion.

ABC7 reached out to the alderman's attorneys for comment.
