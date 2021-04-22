COVID-19 vaccine

Columbia College, DePaul requiring students to get COVID vaccines for fall semester

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two local colleges will require students returning in the fall to be fully vaccinated against COVID.

The requirement at Columbia College Chicago applies to all students enrolled for the fall semester, even those taking all of their classes online.

Any student who arrives not vaccinated will still be able to attend class, but will be required to both begin the vaccination process and test a minimum of once a week when on campus until the vaccination process is complete, the school said.

With some exceptions for international students who are unable to receive the vaccine before arriving on campus, no student can move into the residence halls until they have completed the full vaccination cycle, which is two weeks after having received the second vaccine dose, according to Columbia.

Vaccination for faculty and staff will not be required, but will be strongly encouraged.

Starting Thursday, the vaccine will be offered at an on-campus site, approved by the state, using doses supplied by the city.

The college anticipates its initial batch of doses to be the Pfizer vaccine. Future doses may be Moderna or Pfizer.

DePaul University will also mandate that any student planning to be on campus in the fall in any capacity be vaccinated against COVID.

"Why is DePaul requiring students to be vaccinated? Simply put: safety, mutual care and social responsibility," DePaul President A. Gabriel Esteban wrote in email messages to the university community.

DePaul is hosting a vaccine clinic next week for current and admitted students, along with faculty and staff.
