EDUCATION

Boy, 5, left on school bus for 7 hours; video shows driver ignored alerts from other students

EMBED </>More Videos

A five-year-old boy was left alone on the school bus for seven hours Wednesday as reported by Christie Ileto during Action News at 11 on January 23, 2019.

By
PIKE CREEK, Del. --
Five-year-old Ibn Polk says he does not want to go back on his school bus after being left alone for seven hours Wednesday.

Officials say Ibn fell asleep during the bus ride to Linden Hill Elementary in Pike Creek, Delaware.

Once the bus arrived at the school, security footage shows that the driver ignored warnings from other students that he was still on board.

"When she didn't do that, that made it seem like she didn't really care," father Abdul Polk said.

Still on the bus, Ibn made it all of the way to the school bus yard. The bus driver got out, but Ibn remained on the bus.

Now awake, Ibn said he cried for a bit.

"I was scared," said Ibn.

The child wasn't spotted until hours later when the driver, returning for her afternoon pickups, heard him cough.

Ibn's parents weren't notified immediately because attendance at his school wasn't taken until after the daily automatic call goes out to parents with absent children.

"I didn't really know what was going on because I know I dropped my baby off at the bus stop and he was on the bus," said mother Ivana Dennis.

Throughout the ordeal, Ibn did not eat. The rules state students can't eat on the bus.

According to Red Clay School District, the bus Ibn was on had a child reminder alarm system that was not working.

There were also other checkpoints the driver should have followed when she pulled off from the school and arrived at the bus yard.

"We recognize that procedures in place were not followed and this was a breakdown. A failure," said Pati Nash of the Red Clay School District.

The driver had 20-years' experience and was employed by Sutton Bus Company, but will now no longer drive for the school district.

Action News reached out to the bus company for comment, but our phones calls were not returned.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationdelaware newsschool buschildrenchild left in carstudentsu.s. & worldDelaware
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
College sends hundreds of acceptance letters by mistake
School Closings: Chicago Area Complete List
Community service, celebration mark MLK Day in Chicago
Deadline for CPS high school applications extended after data entry error
More Education
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Crashes involving up to 10 vehicles block lanes of NB Lake Shore Drive near Grand
Police arrest Orland Park mall shooting suspect in Matteson
Woman charged with DUI in crash that killed Cook County sheriff's deputy in Mt. Greenwood
Chicago Weather: Bitter cold moves in, temps to drop below zero
What we know about Florida bank shooting suspect
Dog mysteriously dies while on walk with Wag app
2 Lakeview robbery suspects in custody after police chase into Englewood
Man armed with gun shot by officer in Naperville, police say
Show More
Ind. supt. accused of lying to get help for sick student
Ken Griffin buys $238M NY penthouse in record US purchase
Jayme Closs to get $25K reward from Jennie-O
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy and bitterly cold Thursday
More News