DuSable Museum of African American History to offer Martin Luther King Jr. virtual reality exhibit

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Visitors to Chicago's DuSable Museum of African American History will soon get to experience Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s famous "I Have a Dream" speech in a whole new way.The museum is teaming up with TIME Studios to create "The March." The immersive project will allow visitors to experience King's "I Have a Dream" speech along with the 1963 March on Washington in virtual reality."To be able to experience Dr. King's 1963 March on Washington in this state-of-the-art virtual reality exhibit is an amazing opportunity, especially for our young people to connect with the civil rights movement and inspire our ongoing pursuit of social and racial justice that is still a hard fought battle - even today," said Perri Irmer, the DuSable Museum's president and CEO.Emmy award-winning actor and producer Viola Davis, as well as actor and producer Julius Tennon are serving as executive producers for the project.The exhibit is slated to open February 28.