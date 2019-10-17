Chicago teachers strike starts Thursday, Chicago Public School classes canceled

Earlier Wednesday Mayor Lightfoot said it was "crystal clear" that teachers would strike and preemptively canceled class for Chicago Public Schools students Thursday.
"There will not be school tomorrow. The union has been crystal clear that they are going to strike," Mayor Lightfoot said at a news conference Wednesday morning.
CPS CEO Janice Jackson said all classes and afterschool activities will be canceled for Thursday.
Regular transportation will not be provided for students, Jackson said. Students will be able to attend any school that serves their grade level and are encouraged to attend their regular school.
CTU President Jesse Sharkey said shortly after 1 p.m. that bargaining had ended for the day and there is no intention of returning to the table Wednesday. Sharkey said the union will continue their negotiations with CPS on Thursday at 9:30 a.m.
While there was some progress during the negotiation session, the union said there was not enough to avert a strike. One thing the sides do have in common is that they each say the other side is to blame.
Wednesday afternoon teachers picked up strike signs after the union recommended to the House of Delegates to move forward with a strike as planned.
A frustrated Board of Education President said they have given CTU what they asked for in on their two major issues: written promises about class size and staffing.
"I am standing here this morning thinking, well, what is it going to take? I think that the CTU at this point has stopped bargaining in good faith," said Miguel del Valle, Board of Education president.
Union leaders said while the mayor's team agreed to put class size restrictions in writing during Wednesday morning's bargaining session, it's not enough.
"Negotiating good faith means that we get to reach a settlement," said CTU Vice President Stacy Davis Gates. "If she cannot land a deal with teachers for public schools in Chicago, then you have to question her ability to get work done in the city."
The mayor said the city has bent over backwards for teachers, offering them a 16 percent pay raise over five years and budging on class sizes and staffing issues. But she accused them of adding new elements, such as banking sick time and affordable housing, and pushing to double the CPS budget.
"But behind the scenes they've continued to bring up additional bargaining issues that they say must be resolved before they can have a contract," Lightfoot said. "For example, the union is still demanding to shorten instructional time by 30 minutes in the morning. We won't do that."
The city said its budget can't support demands for banking sick time or funding a teacher's proposal for an additional $230 million in teacher pay over the life of the contract.
"Agreeing to an extra $2.25 billion a year in costs would be completely irresponsible at any time, but especially in the economic times that we face now," Lightfoot said.
Meanwhile, teachers say the proposals from the city on staffing and class sizes remain insufficient.
"And to say that you offer a proposal that respects what we are asking for, to say that you've bent over backwards and it's the same proposal, not even, less than what's in there now, is absolutely ridiculous," Davis Gates said.
The mayor would not speculate about how long she expects a strike to last. She would only say they need to get back to the bargaining table and get this resolved as quickly as possible.
The strike threat is also a big concern for student-athletes because it would force practices and games to be canceled. Several CPS schools moved up their football games before the possible walkout.
SEIU Local 73, which represents CPS support staff is pushing for better wages and health benefits. SEIU also represents Park District workers, who announced Wednesday that they had reached a deal with the City.