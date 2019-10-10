Chicago Teachers Strike 2019: Where to find childcare if schools are closed

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Teachers Union is set to strike beginning on October 17 if they cannot reach a contract agreement with Chicago Public Schools.
Parents who work will need to make childcare arrangements in the event of the strike. Here are some of their options.
CPS CONTINGENCY PLAN
The City and Chicago Public Schools have a contingency plan in place in the case of a teachers strike.
CPS school buildings will be open during their normal bell schedule. Students are encouraged to go to their regular school, but all students will be welcome at any public school appropriate for their age.
All CPS schools will serve breakfast and lunch to students. All after-school activities will be canceled. Administrative staff will be assigned to schools as needed.
School transportation services will not be available. Charter and contract schools will continue to operate as normal.
Parents are encouraged to register their children online. CPS said registration is not mandatory, but it does help them ensure they have enough staff and meals for children each day of a work stoppage.
Click here for more information on the CPS contingency plan.
CHICAGO PUBLIC LIBRARIES AND PARK DISTRICT
Chicago Public Libraries will be open, as will a limited number of parks, Safe Haven sites and other community partner sites, CPS said.
Parents can use CPS's Site Locator to find the closest school, library, park or partner site for their children.
YMCA OF METRO CHICAGO
The YMCA has 10 locations serving Chicago Public Schools area, and is reminding parents that their early childhood education and after-school programming will continue to operate during any work stoppage.
The YMCA locations serving CPS's area are:
High Ridge YMCA: 2424 W. Touhy Ave., Chicago, IL 60645
Irving Park YMCA: 4251 W. Irving Park Rd., Chicago, IL 60641
Kelly Hall: 824 N. Hamlin Ave. Chicago, IL 60643
Lake View YMCA: 3333 N. Marshfield, Chicago, IL 60657
Leaning Tower YMCA: 6300 W. Touhy Ave., Niles, IL 60714
McCormick YMCA: 1834 N. Lawndale Ave., Chicago, IL 60647
Rauner Family YMCA: 2700 S. Western Ave., Chicago, IL 60608
South Side YMCA: 6330 S. Stony Island, Chicago, IL 60637
West Communities YMCA: 6235 S. Homan Ave., Chicago, IL 60629
North Lawndale YMCA: 3449 W. Arthington, Chicago IL 60624
The Y will also offer their School Days Out program from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. during the strike on a first come-first serve basis at affordable rates. Parents should call 773-905-5115 for more information about the School Days Out program, including locations, prices and capacity.
More information YMCA of Metro Chicago is available at ymcachicago.org.
BOYS AND GIRLS CLUBS OF CHICAGO
The Boys and Girls Clubs of Chicago offers a variety of programs for a variety of age groups at 19 locations throughout the city. Parents should contact the Boys and Girls Club in their area for more information about programs that are available in the event of a strike.
Click here for a full list of Boys and Girls Clubs locations and contact information
Click here for a full list of programs offered by the Boys and Girls Clubs of Chicago
SHEDD AQUARIUM
The Shedd Aquarium is offering Camp Shedd: CPS October, an extended educational program, for the duration of the Chicago Teachers Union strike. Camp will be offered on October 17, 18, 21, 22 and 23, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. with aftercare included from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
The cost of the program is $100, $90 for Shedd members. The aquarium said that in the event the strike ends and class resumes before all five days are completed, any pre-paid program fees will be refunded to the original method of payment.
Click here for more information.
BEVERLY ARTS CENTER
The Beverly Arts Center will offer their "We Have Your BACk" Strike Camp, including pre-camp and after care. Click here for more details.
JCC CHICAGO
JCC will offer its School's Out program for parents during the strike. Click here for more information.
RAISE YOUR HAND FOR ILLINOIS PUBLIC EDUCATION
Public education advocates Raise Your Hand For Illinois Public Education is collecting resources for parents during the possible strike. Click here for their list of ideas for families during a CTU/SEIU strike.
HYDE PARK NEIGHBORHOOD CLUB
The Hyde Park Neighborhood Club is offering a CTU Strike Camp for any parents who need child care in case of a strike. Morning and afternoon snacks are provided, but families must pack their own lunch.
Strike Camp lasts from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and costs $55 per day. Aftercare is available from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. for an additional $15.
A $10 nonrefundable registration fee is required to hold each child's slot.
Any children currently enrolled in HPNC's after-school program can enroll in a full day of Strike Camp, from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. for $45 a day. UChicago Medical Center employees are also eligible for a discounted rate of $35 a day, including aftercare through 6:30 p.m., and may drop their children off at 7 a.m. An employee ID is required at registration to confirm eligibility.
There is also a 10% sibling discount available for the second and third child living in the household with the registering parent or guardian.
Click here for more information and to register.
