Chicago teachers strike ends; CTU, CPS reach deal, classes to resume Friday

BREAKING: We have reached an agreement with the mayor and CPS to make up five days of student instruction. Students and educators will return to classes tomorrow. #CTUSEIUstrike #whenwefightwewin pic.twitter.com/p8zr9C6vgJ — ChicagoTeachersUnion (@CTULocal1) October 31, 2019

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5662234" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced on Thursday that Chicago Public Schools has reached an agreement with the Chicago Teachers Union.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5662231" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chicago Teachers Union President Jesse Sharkey said an agreement has been reached with Chicago Public Schools on Thursday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot and the Chicago Teachers Union announced a compromise has been reached Thursday, putting an end to the 15-day strike.Chicago Public Schools students will return to class on Friday, Lightfoot said.Lightfoot, CPS officials and union leaders confirmed the deal on Thursday afternoon."In the interest of our students and our parents who have been suffering, it was important to me to make sure we got our kids back in class," Lightfoot said. "Enough is enough, and so in the spirit of compromise, we agreed."CPS teachers were not in class on Thursday despite the union's delegates approving a tentative deal late Wednesday night.The union had said that before teachers return to work, they wanted Lightfoot to agree to add days at the end of the school year to make up for the time they've been on strike and they want to be paid for those days.The union said on Thursday that Chicago Public Schools will make up five days of student instruction.The announcement came after hundreds of teachers gathered near City Hall for a rally on Thursday morning."It's not about me or the mayor. This is about the members of the Chicago Teachers Union. This is about 20,000 teachers and thousands of education support workers and clinicians," said CTU President Jesse Sharkey.According to information they put on their website, CPS's offer to the teachers includes a 16% pay raise over five years and $35 million to reduce class sizes, which is $10 million more than earlier offers. The city is offering 209 additional social workers by 2023 and 250 additional nurses, which would put one in every CPS school.The city is also offering another 120 equity positions.Sharkey said members of the CTU will need to ratify the contract. He said members have 10 school days to reach a decision."Count on this: We're going to continue advocating for what's right in public schools in the city of Chicago," Sharkey said.After he spoke at the morning rally, Sharkey was seen walking into the mayor's office.Thursday marked the 15th day of the strike and 11th day CPS students have missed school.The mayor previously said she would not add days to make up for class time lost to the strike. However, state law says that after eight days, district students are required to make those days up in school.Lightfoot said earlier on Thursday that CPS does not need to add any days to comply with state law."We have talked with ISBE and we are well within where we need to be, so that's not really an issue at this point," Lightfoot said.Sharkey disputed Lightfoot's assertion and said the district could lose funding if some of the days are not made up.Chicago high school football teams who qualified for the state playoffs are also back on the practice field.CPS allowed those teams to practice so that they're eligible to take part in the playoffs, which start on Saturday.The district previously would not allow the teams to officially practice until a teachers contract was reached.The Illinois High School Association "was relieved to learn of the strike's conclusion and happy for the student-athletes who will get the opportunity to compete in the IHSA State Series as a result," said IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson.