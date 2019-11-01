Chicago teachers, students return to class Friday as 15-day strike ends

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5662231" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chicago Teachers Union President Jesse Sharkey said an agreement has been reached with Chicago Public Schools on Thursday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Public Schools teachers and students return to the classroom Friday after a tentative agreement was reached with the Chicago Teachers Union to end a 15-day strike.The deal still needs to be ratified by the full union. The teachers union reached an agreement with the city Thursday ending the longest walkout since 1987. It was a long dispute and in the end, the sticking point was make-up days.Teachers said they wouldn't return to work unless all 11 missed school days of the strike were made up and paid. In a last minute deal, both sides settled on five days.Getting that return to work deal only came after a one on one session between the mayor and CTU's president."In the interest of our students and our parents who have been suffering, it was important to me to make sure that we got our kids back in class. Enough is enough and so, in the spirit of compromise, we agreed," Mayor Lori Lightfoot said."This has been tense the last two weeks, but it's not about me or the mayor, it's about the members of the Chicago Teachers Union," CTU President Jesse Sharkey said.Fifteen days of the strike earned teachers a nurse and social worker five days a week in every single school.This five-year contract is still a tentative agreement. It will now have to be ratified by CTU Members within the next ten school days to become official.Lightfoot originally offered a 16% raise over five years. The money and the length of the contract sticks, but there was considerable movement on CTU demands for more staffing, enforceable class sizes and other issues that have never been in Chicago teachers' contract."You do see additions for schools with high needs, so homeless interventionist, restorative justice coordinators," said Cassie Walker Burke of Chalkbeat Chicago, an education news nonprofit.An additional 250 nurses and over 200 social workers will be hired, so every school will have a one of each by 2023. The new contract also provides raises for support staff, such as teachers' aides and clerks.The deal includes $35 million for a committee to enforce class size limits.Lightfoot hasn't yet said how CPS will pay for the contract."CPS has a lot of debt struggles," said Amy Korte of the Illinois Policy Institute. "It is still junk-rated and a contract it can't afford will only worsen things, and Chicago taxpayers do not have infinite resources."While the numbers are still being crunched, Chalkbeat said the deal will likely cost an additional $1.5 billion over five years. If it's more than the CPS budgeted for, taxpayers may end up on the hook.The deal to end the strike is a big win for 19 CPS football teams. They can now compete in the state playoffs.The Simeon Wolverines will get the chance to prove themselves after all.With approval from CPS executives, student athletes were able to return to the practice field Wednesday, allowing them to sneak in the mandatory three-day practice requirement before game day."We looked a little rusty for the last couple days, but we're not going to make any excuses," said Dante Culbreath, the Wolverines' head coach.It was nearly two weeks off the field for Simeon's squad. Post-season play and a shot at a state title could mean a whole lot more than a trophy for some seniors."A lot of the college coaches, they want to see the level of competition that's in the state playoffs," Culbreath said.The Illinois High School Association "was relieved to learn of the strike's conclusion and happy for the student-athletes who will get the opportunity to compete in the IHSA State Series as a result," said IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson.