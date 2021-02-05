CPS, Mayor Lori Lightfoot send 'last, best, final offer' to CTU

Can schools safely reopen without teachers vaccinated for COVID-19?

We are completely committed to making sure everyone in the CPS community gets vaccinated as soon as possible. In fact, we have a data and equity driven plan to do just that. pic.twitter.com/udMwJoEYST — Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) February 5, 2021

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It now appears there is an impasse in the negotiations over how to safely reopen Chicago Public Schools. CPS presented their "final offer" to the teachers union Friday, which has been rejected.The bottom line is the Chicago Teachers Union does not believe CPS is doing enough to get teachers vaccinated, and they are concerned about the plans for what happens if there are COVID-19 outbreaks after students return.Lightfoot and CPS CEO Dr. Janice Jackson released a joint statement at 3:15 p.m. Friday that said: "We have yet to receive a formal response in writing today from CTU leadership. The ball is in their court."There is still no deal to return students to the classrooms after CPS presented what it called it's "last, best, and final offer" to the teachers union."We are where we are today, because they have refused to listen to us, all of the things that they count as victories, as a part of their safety plan. Those things did not happen until members voted to take collective action," said Stacy Davis Gates, CTU vice president.The teachers union rejected the final CPS offer, citing several key concerns. First, in-person learning would only paused if 50% of schools have COVID-19 outbreaks, remote work accommodations were denied to 75% of educators with high-risk household members, and CPS will only commit to vaccinate about 1,500 workers per week.That offer is up from 1,000 per week, per a source familiar with the proposal. The district also said it is following CDC guidelines for vaccine distribution."Now, here's what CTU wants: give CTU members, and only CTU members, 20,000 vaccines now. Seem reasonable? Here's the problem. In order to implement CTU's plan, we would have to stop vaccine distribution across the entire city for everyone else," Lightfoot said in a video posted to her Twitter account Friday afternoon.CPS also insisted in its last, best offer that the district has taken steps to ensure every classroom is safe, and that it has spent $100 million to make that happen.The teachers union held a virtual news conference with elected officials supporting their cause, including many of whom have received political donations from the union."It's difficult to understand how we've reached this impasse here today," said State Rep. Lindsay LaPointe, D-19th District. "This is an unnecessary showdown."We need to make sure that we have a safe return, no games, no drawing lines in the sand," said Sen. Robert Peters, D-13th District, Chicago.Without a deal, Lightfoot said teachers will be locked out of their remote learning software come Monday.The teachers are planning a socially distant rally on Sunday at Daley Plaza.