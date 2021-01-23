Chicago Public Schools: Parents weigh in on CTU's push to remain remote

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=9868706" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The Chicago Teachers Union House of Delegates passed a resolution allowing all members to only work remotely.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Public School officials said they will start providing COVID-19 vaccine to educators in mid-February.The announcement came as the Chicago Teachers Union told their members not to return to their classrooms on Monday.Chicago teachers are voting on a measure to allow all union members to only work remotely.They held teach-outs at schools across the city Thursday morning to make their point.K-8 teachers are expected to report in-person on Monday, the same day educators are eligible to get the vaccine.The teachers union hired a medical consultant who said in-person classes should not resume.CPS said the city's top doctor maintains returning to school is safe.School officials warned that a vote in favor of the measure would constitute as an illegal strike.However, the teachers union said they are still showing up for work, just not inside the classroom.