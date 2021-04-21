chicago public schools

CPS plans to fully reopen schools for in-person learning this fall

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Public Schools announced Thursday they are planning to offer full time in-person classroom instruction for students in the fall.

CPS officials said that the plans to resume normal school for the start of the 2021-2022 school year is consistent with expectations set earlier in April by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

RELATED: CPS high school students return to in-person learning Monday after CTU agrees to deal

The district released their budget for the coming school year, which includes an additional $225 million to address the needs created by the pandemic and to support daily in-person instruction. District officials said the additional funding includes $66 million in Equity Grants to support "high-needs schools," $30 million in additional special education funding, $32 million to "mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on enrollment," $16 million to expand access to free full-day pre-K, and $17 million to increase nurse, social worker and case manager staffing at schools.

"An unprecedented year has called for unprecedented investments in the lives of our students and our city's future," Mayor Lori Lightfoot said in a statement included in the budget's announcement.

CPS said that 94% of schools, or 482 out of 513, will see increases in their budgets as a result of the investment.

CPS high school students returned to part time in-person instruction on Monday, entering classrooms for the first time since March 2020. Elementary and middle school students returned to partial in-person learning earlier this year.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationchicagolooplori lightfootschoolscoronavirus chicagochicago public schoolscpscovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO PUBLIC SCHOOLS
CPS HS students return to classrooms for first time in more than year
CTU, CPS reach tentative agreement over high school return to classroom
CTU, CPS make progress, still no deal over HS classroom return
Group of CPS parents protest CTU over possible high school reopening delay
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
George Floyd protest: Chicago reaction peaceful after Chauvin verdict
Police kill Ma'Khia Bryant, 16, who attacked 2 with knife
White House offers new tax credit to help spur vaccinations
707 Naperville students under COVID-related quarantine
IL reports 2,765 new COVID-19 cases, 28 deaths
Jury's swift verdict for Derek Chauvin in George Floyd's death: Guilty
Teen arrested in connection with carjacking, CPD chase: officials
Show More
Loretto Hospital resumes vaccinations for Austin residents
Here's how long Derek Chauvin could spend in prison
DOJ announces police probe day after George Floyd case verdict
Chicago Weather: Cold with mix of rain, snow Wednesday
How the jar method can help preserve your food and also save you money
More TOP STORIES News