CPS reopening: Pre-K, cluster students return to classroom Thursday

By Jesse Kirsch
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The first wave of Chicago Public Schools students return to their classrooms Thursday after the district and the Chicago Teachers Union agreed on a deal for COVID-19 protocols.

Willie Preston said his four-year-old daughter did a "happy dance" when the pre-K student found out. He's also happy.

"This is the start of Chicago coming back from COVID, and I'm really, really excited about that," Preston said.

Under the plan, students, teachers and staff will have a staggered return to their physical classrooms.

Pre-K and cluster students will return Thursday. Kindergarten through 5th grade returns on March 1 and 6th through 8th grade goes back on March 8.

So far, no date has been set for high school students to return.

Ebonie Davis and Tequila Singleton have children in CPS cluster programs They say in-person learning is crucial to their kids' development.

"She has goals and benchmarks that she needs to attain," Davis said.

"He would have more of a hands-on type of learning environment," Singleton said.

For families that didn't opt in for in-person learning, there will be another opportunity to opt in before the fourth quarter starts in April.
