CPS students can begin applying to elementary, high schools for next year Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Starting Monday, Chicago Public Schools students can begin applying to elementary and high schools they wish to attend next year.
Applications are accepted online using GoCPS. Families can apply to both district and charter schools.
CPS officials said according to research by the University of Chicago, 81 percent of students receive an offer from the top three schools they chose.
Families have until December 6 to apply. For more information and to apply, visit go.cps.edu.
GoCPS online includes three pre-k Montessori programs. For more information on pre-k programs, visit chicagoearlylearning.org.
