Chicago Public Schools students take virtual field trips with help from nonprofit

CHICAGO (WLS) -- While students across Chicago learn remotely because of the COVID-19 pandemic, one organization is trying to ensure they can still take field trips.Communities In Schools of Chicago is working to connect Chicago Public Schools with museums and other community partners to offer teachers virtual field trips.Emma MacLean, an arts partnership specialist with Communities In Schools of Chicago, joined ABC 7 Chicago Saturday to talk about the effort.The organization started the program in May 2019 to give students from 175 CPS schools an opportunity to experience new things and to give teachers materials to enhance their classroom curriculum, MacLean said.This fall they will provide 32 classrooms with field trip opportunities, with 75 additional classrooms in the works.Their partners, such as The Oriental Institute, Notebart Museum and the National Writers Museum, create fun, interactive and customized field trips that support what students are learning in the classroom.Visitor send an email to info@cisofchicago.org for more information.