Chicago Strike: CTU says $38 million of CPS budget stands between contract agreement as strike enters 11th day

By ABC7 Eyewitness News Team Coverage
CHICAGO (WLS) -- There's still no deal between the Chicago Teacher's Union and Chicago Public Schools as negotiations enter the 11th day.

Both sides were at the bargaining table for more than 14 hours Saturday trying to come an agreement on a small amount of key issues.

Union leaders said it's latest proposal addresses class size, provides adequate staffing of nurses and social workers and fair wages for para-professionals.

The total deal is about $38 million more than the board's last offer. CTU said the total is less than 1% of the district's annual budget.

This comes after CPS said the union broke the district's trust but didn't elaborate on how.

Both sides will meet back at the bargaining table Sunday at Malcom X College.

CPS has not announced if class will be canceled Monday.

Last week, a judge ruled student athletes will not be able to compete in the state playoffs during the strike.

Judge Eve Reilly rejected their motion to allow kids to compete during the strike, writing, "It is not fair and it is wrong. However, the court must balance student safety above all other concerns."

Jude Reilly cited the potential conflict from coaches crossing the picket line, and potential dangers of having school facilities open but not adequately staffed.

More student athletes could be affected as the strike drags on, because a certain amount of games and practice are required to be eligible to compete.

RELATED: ACT testing postponed for CPS students Saturday as teachers strike continues
Multiple ACT exams that were scheduled to be administered Saturday also had to be postponed as the strike continues.

The exam is no longer required for Illinois high school students, but many students submit their scores when applying to college.

RELATED: Chicago Teachers Strike 2019: Where to find childcare when schools are closed

Twenty-six thousand CPS teachers and 8,000 CPS support staff workers are now walking the picket line.

The longest ever Chicago teachers strike was back in 1987, which lasted 19 days.
