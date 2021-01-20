Education

Chicago Public Schools: CTU could vote on collective action over CPS in-person learning return

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Teachers Union has called a House of Delegates meeting for Wednesday over the return to in-person learning for Chicago Public Schools students.

Sources tell ABC-7 the union will discuss and possibly vote on collective action, because of growing safety concerns.

Earlier this month, pre-K students and children with special needs returned to in-person learning.

RELATED: Chicago Public Schools: 1st week open since March has been 'great,' CPS CEO says

During a roundtable Tuesday, Chicago Public Schools CEO. Dr. Janice Jackson said the district is, "incredibly interested" in coming to a resolution with CTU.

K-8 teachers are expected to return to school buildings on January 25. K-8 students return for a hybrid schedule on February 1.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationchicagoloopchicago public schoolschicago teachers unioncpscovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE COVERAGE: Biden to become president during historic inauguration
Trump leaves White House, says 'It's been a great honor'
Trump pardons include Casey Urlacher
Family of mother critically wounded in Aurora carjacking speaks out
Elk Grove Village store sells $1M lottery ticket
IRS stimulus check 2021: Watch for new scams
Chicago reveals tentative timeline for COVID-19 vaccine phases
Show More
Trump pardons Steve Bannon, Lil Wayne
'Tiger King' Joe Exotic left off list of presidential pardons
Live Biden inauguration coverage
Mega Millions jackpot grows to $970M after no winners hit Tuesday
Chicago skyline goes dark in memory of COVID-19 victims
More TOP STORIES News