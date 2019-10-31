Chicago Teachers Strike: CTU has 'tentative agreement' with CPS, but impasse over makeup days continues with no 'return to work' agreement

Classes have been canceled for Thursday as there is still not a return to work agreement. The union says before teachers return to work, they want Mayor Lori Lightfoot to agree to add days at the end of the school year to make up for the time they've been on strike and they want to be paid for those days.
Mayor Lightfoot opposes that. At a press conference Thursday morning, Lightfoot described the CTU's offer as a "take-it-or-leave-it demand" and said she is open to a conversation about a compromise.
"We should be getting something done today so that students are back in class tomorrow," Lightfoot said.
Lightfoot called the demand a "curveball."
Mayor Lightfoot speaks on impasse over makeup instructional days
CTU says that for months it has made clear it wants missed instructional time to be made up in full. At a press conference Thursday morning, CTU President Jesse Sharkey said some of the missed instructional days have to be made up.
"I understand that it is going to be difficult for the mayor and for the people who run the schools to fit 11 instructional days back into the school year, but our strong feeling is that we want to discuss it. It can't be zero. It can't be zero. That is not an acceptable number."
CTU President Jesse Sharkey speaks on impasse over makeup instructional days
After he spoke at the rally, Sharkey was seen walking into the mayor's office. Sharkey said the contract achieved many of CTU's goals, but not all of them.
Hundreds of teachers gathered near City Hall Thursday at about 10 a.m. for a rally.
Thursday is the 15th day of the strike and 11th day CPS students have missed school.
The mayor previously said she would not add days to make up for class time lost to the strike. However, state law says that after eight days, district students are required to make those days up in school.
Lightfoot said Thursday that CPS does not need to add any days to comply with state law.
"We have talked with ISBE and we are well within where we need to be, so that's not really an issue at this point," Lightfoot said.
Sharkey disputed Lightfoot's assertion and said the district could lose funding if some of the days are not made up.
CTU remains on strike, which means classes will not be in session tomorrow, Thursday, October 31. After school programming will not be available at CPS schools. https://t.co/q0nQPR7VLL pic.twitter.com/b1zcsI4fYN— ChicagoPublicSchools (@ChiPubSchools) October 31, 2019
We have a tentative agreement, but we do not have a return to work agreement. So we will be at City Hall at 10 a.m. to demand the mayor return our days.— ChicagoTeachersUnion (@CTULocal1) October 31, 2019
Despite no deal yet, Chicago high school football teams who qualified for the state playoffs are back on the practice field.
CPS is allowing those teams to practice making them eligible to take part in the playoffs, which start on Saturday.
The district previously would not allow the teams to officially practice until a teachers contract was reached.
The strike still has to be over before the playoffs begin for those teams to take the field Saturday.
CITY OFFER
CPS has put their offer to teachers online for the public to review.
The city's offer includes a 16% pay raise over five years and $35 million to reduce class sizes, which is $10 million more than earlier offers. The city is offering 209 additional social workers by 2023 and 250 additional nurses, which would put one in every CPS school.
The city is also offering another 120 equity positions.