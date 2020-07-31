Illinois back to school plans: K-12 school district reopening plans

RELATED: Colleges and universities have begun announcing fall 2020 reopening plans
COOK COUNTY
Alsip-Hazelgreen-Oak Lawn School District 126
Arbor Park School District 145
Argo Evergreen Park Reavis Oak Lawn Special Education Cooperative
Atwood Heights School District 125
Barrington Community Unit School District 220
Bellwood School District 88
Berkeley School District 87
Bloom Township High School District 206
Brookfield-Lagrange Park School District 95
Burbank School District 111
Calumet City School District 155
Calumet Public School District 132
Community Consolidated School District 15
Community Consolidated School District 54
Community Consolidated School District 54
Community Consolidated School District 62
Community Consolidated School District 168
Forest Park School District 91
Forest Ridge School District 142
Franklin Park School District 84
Glencoe School District 35
Hillside School District 93
Homewood School District 153
Kenilworth School District 38
Lemont-Bromberek Combined School District 113A
Leyden Community High School District 212
Lincolnwood School District 74
Lyons School District 103
Mannheim School District 83
Maywood-Melrose Park-Broadview School District 89
This list is developing and will be updated.