Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg to receive University of Chicago's Harris Dean's Award Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is in Chicago Monday to accept an award at the University of Chicago.
She's scheduled to accept the 2019 Harris Dean's Award. The award honors people for their exceptional leadership and contributions to public policy.
The 86-year-old Ginsburg recently completed several weeks of outpatient radiation therapy for a cancerous tumor on her pancreas. She recently said she was on her way to being "very well" following treatment.
Ginsburg is expected to talk about her health, along with previous and upcoming Supreme Court cases.
The event runs from 4:30-5:30 p.m. and takes place at the Reva and David Logan Center for the Arts, 915 E 60th Street.
