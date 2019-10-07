Mayor Lori Lightfoot says 'urgency' needed from CTU to avert teacher strike

We were showing urgency about a fair contract before the mayor was mayor. City Hall and CPS didn’t show urgency until 94 percent of our membership voted to strike. #putitinwriting #faircontractnow https://t.co/UtoXaybNke — ChicagoTeachersUnion (@CTULocal1) October 7, 2019

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot provided an update on contract negotiations to avert a strike of Chicago teachers Monday morning.Lightfoot said she thinks a deal can get done, but called out the teachers union."I am concerned that CTU leadership is not exhibiting the sense of urgency needed to move these negotiations forward in a substantive way to avoid a strike, to advance our shared mission of serving Chicago's youth. We need a comprehensive response to our comprehensive offer."The mayor said the city provided a 50 page offer back on September 27 and CTU only responded on Friday with a five page offer that didn't address many things.The Chicago Teacher's Union responding to the mayor in the form of a tweet saying, "We were showing urgency about a fair contract before the mayor was mayor. City Hall and CPS didn't show urgency until 94 percent of our membership voted to strike."CTU has set an October 17 strike date.