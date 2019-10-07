Education

Mayor Lori Lightfoot says 'urgency' needed from CTU to avert teacher strike

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot provided an update on contract negotiations to avert a strike of Chicago teachers Monday morning.

Lightfoot said she thinks a deal can get done, but called out the teachers union.

"I am concerned that CTU leadership is not exhibiting the sense of urgency needed to move these negotiations forward in a substantive way to avoid a strike, to advance our shared mission of serving Chicago's youth. We need a comprehensive response to our comprehensive offer."



The mayor said the city provided a 50 page offer back on September 27 and CTU only responded on Friday with a five page offer that didn't address many things.

The Chicago Teacher's Union responding to the mayor in the form of a tweet saying, "We were showing urgency about a fair contract before the mayor was mayor. City Hall and CPS didn't show urgency until 94 percent of our membership voted to strike."

CTU has set an October 17 strike date.
