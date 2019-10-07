Mayor Lori Lightfoot says 'urgency' needed from CTU to avert teacher strike

Lightfoot said she thinks a deal can get done, but called out the teachers union.
"I am concerned that CTU leadership is not exhibiting the sense of urgency needed to move these negotiations forward in a substantive way to avoid a strike, to advance our shared mission of serving Chicago's youth. We need a comprehensive response to our comprehensive offer."
We were showing urgency about a fair contract before the mayor was mayor. City Hall and CPS didn’t show urgency until 94 percent of our membership voted to strike. #putitinwriting #faircontractnow https://t.co/UtoXaybNke— ChicagoTeachersUnion (@CTULocal1) October 7, 2019
The mayor said the city provided a 50 page offer back on September 27 and CTU only responded on Friday with a five page offer that didn't address many things.
CTU has set an October 17 strike date.