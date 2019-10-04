2019 CTU Strike: What teachers are fighting for

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Despite several conversations between the Chicago Teachers Union and Mayor Lori Lightfoot, a new contract hasn't yet been agreed upon.If teachers strike, more than 360,000 kids will be out of school indefinitely. So what exactly are the teachers fighting for?The union has four big-ticket issues: class size, staffing, salaries and "justice for students and families," which focuses on things like affordable housing for teachers and students.There are also nine other things the union wants, including more class prep time and more support staff, like librarians and counselors.This is the third time the CTU has approved a strike in the past 10 years. The first was in 2012, and the resulting strike lasted seven school days. The second was in 2016, even though a deal was made before teachers walked out.