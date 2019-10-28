Chicago Strike: Mayor Lori Lightfoot says deal reached with SEIU but standoff with CTU continues; classes canceled Monday: WATCH LIVE

SEIU Local 73 represents CPS support staff, serving in roles such as special education classroom assistants, bus aides, custodians as well as school security officers.
Lightfoot joined CPS leaders at City Hall to give an update on bargaining talks Sunday night, saying the city and CTU weren't able to work out a deal over the weekend.
Both sides said negotiations have been productive, but there's disagreement over how much money stands between them when it comes to proposals.
CPS leaders said Sunday that they are "stuck" with a $100 million divide separating both sides from reaching an agreement.
Meanwhile, the union put that number at only $38 million, which they say is less than 1% of the district's annual budget.
"It's one half of one percent of CPS' annual operating budget," CTU President Jesse Sharkey said. "We feel like we need to be able to get there. We feel like this is an amount of money that CPS needs to be able to make as an investment into our students and our classrooms."
Both sides were at the bargaining table for more than 14 hours Saturday, trying to come an agreement on a small amount of key issues.
Union leaders said their latest proposal addresses class size, adequate staffing of nurses and social workers and fair wages for para-professionals.
Negotiations have continued through the weekend at Malcolm X College despite CPS claiming a "breach of trust." The district didn't elaborate any further on the alleged breakdown of trust.
"We are not close where we need to be on key issues," Deputy Mayor for Education and Human Services Sybil Madison said.
A solidarity rally for striking Chicago teachers was held Sunday at New Mt. Pilgrim MB Church in West Garfield Park.
If the standoff continues past Tuesday, it would make this the longest Chicago Teachers Union strike since 1987.
Though it's not something either side said they want, University of Illinois Professor Robert Bruno said the union is intent on making a point.
"They made a statement in 2012. But in 2019, they're looking to achieve real gains embedded in the contract around staffing and class size, along with doing better financially," said Bruno, who co-authored a book on the 2012 strike. "They're really continuing that strike form 2012. I think they see it now as core, as central, that they need to get that out of the bargaining agreement."
Any agreement reached must first be voted on and approved by CTU members before classes can resume.
Last week, a judge ruled student athletes will not be able to compete in the state playoffs during the strike.
Judge Eve Reilly rejected their motion to allow kids to compete during the strike, writing, "It is not fair and it is wrong. However, the court must balance student safety above all other concerns."
Judge Reilly cited the potential conflict from coaches crossing the picket line, and potential dangers of having school facilities open but not adequately staffed.
More student athletes could be affected as the strike drags on, because a certain amount of games and practice are required to be eligible to compete.
Multiple ACT exams that were scheduled to be administered Saturday also had to be postponed as the strike continues.
The exam is no longer required for Illinois high school students, but many students submit their scores when applying to college.
Twenty-six thousand CPS teachers and 8,000 CPS support staff workers are now walking the picket line.
The longest ever Chicago teachers strike was back in 1987, which lasted 19 days.