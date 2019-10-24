Chicago Strike: Negotiations continue for 8th day as CTU plans civil disobedience training

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5643319" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Deputy Mayor of Education Sybil Madison joined ABC7 Friday morning and some progress has been made in negotiations.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It has been one full week since the Chicago Public Schools teachers strike started.It appears the Chicago Teachers Union is preparing to increase pressure on public officials as the strike continues for an eighth day Thursday.Teachers are expected to return to picket lines at 7:00 a.m. Thursday. The president of the Flight Attendant's Union will join them to show support for the strike.The union also appears to be preparing for an even longer stalemate, as they scheduled a civil disobedience training session for its members at CTU headquarters at 3:00 p.m.Negotiations will continue Thursday afternoon.Thousands of Chicago teachers marched downtown to protest while Mayor Lori Lightfoot gave her budget address Wednesday.CTU leaders acknowledged progress has been made on a lot of issues at the bargaining table Wednesday, but said Mayor Lightfoot opposes relief for classroom overcrowding, refusing to add language in the contract to enforce smaller class sizes and adding staffing. The union also said they don't believe that the city can afford their demands."Look, it took 10 months to get here, we're here, and it's taken a lot of time. It's a huge inconvenience for the entire city of Chicago," said CTU Vice President Stacy Davis Gates. "It is deeply frustrating to everyone on this side of the bargaining table, and we're finally bargaining."The teachers union has long touted a $1 billion budget infusion meant for CPS, but the mayor maintains that by law most of that money is already spoken for, and must be used toward teacher pensions.Not long after Mayor Lightfoot delivered her first budget address Wednesday, she signaled that she would not bend to any kind of pressure, saying she won't bail out CPS to secure a teacher's contract because it's affordable."What we've said from the very beginning is that CPS has to live within its means. It's barely two years away from being close to insolence and it's still borrowing every year $700 million to keep the lights on," Lightfoot said. "So, my direction to Dr. Jackson and her team was to make sure that we came up with proposals that were fiscally responsible," Light foot said.During her budget address, Mayor Lightfoot did announce a Tax Increment Fund (TIF) surplus, which would provide teachers with an additional $66 million for next year's funding. However, that money only covers the offer that is currently on the table.The strike may prevent hundreds of student athletes from competing in playoff state competitions.More student athletes could be affected as the strike drags on, because a certain amount of games and practice are required to be eligible to compete.Among the teams impacted is Simeon Career Academy, which hold a 6-1 record. The Illinois High School Association will likely hear the school's appeal later this week.A national spotlight is on the teacher's fight. Former Vice-President Joe Biden called union leaders Tuesday, the same day Democratic presidential hopeful Senator Elizabeth Warren made a trip to Chicago to show her support for the strike.Teachers say they are ready to strike for as long as it takes to get their demands on class size and support staff put in writing.Twenty-six thousand CPS teachers and 8,000 support staff workers including custodians, special education assistants and bus aides are on strike. It is the first CPS teacher strike since 2012.