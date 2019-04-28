Education

Newsviews: Employment outlook for the class of 2019

For millions of college students the big day is quickly approaching.

We're talking about the day they walk onto a stage and walk off with a diploma. But what comes after that?

WATCH: Part 1 of Newsviews
EMBED More News Videos

Jim McCoy the Chief Revenue Officer and General Manager for Scout Exchange shares details about the employment outlook for this year's college graduates.



Well, it seems there's reason to be optimistic. Employers plan to hire 11-percent more graduates from the class of 2019 than they did from the class of 2018.

That's according to a recent survey by the National Association of Colleges and Employers.

WATCH: Part 2 of Newsviews
EMBED More News Videos

Jim McCoy the Chief Revenue Officer and General Manager for Scout Exchange shares details about the employment outlook for this year's college graduates.



We're talking more about the employment outlook for this year's college graduates with Jim McCoy the Chief Revenue Officer and General Manager for Scout Exchange.

That's a recruitment marketplace that connects employers with recruiters.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationcollege studentsnewsviewsgraduationcollegegradsjobs
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago commemorates 100th anniversary of Red Summer race riots
Woman shot to death on Aurora porch: police
5-year-old saved 13 from Chicago house fire, residents say
Lamborghini collides with CPD vehicle on Near North Side
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Man killed by vehicle in Lisle
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Show More
Mom's warning to other parents after son's near-drowning
Pregnant woman dragged across parking lot as thief takes off in car
CPD officers hurt after crashing into stairs of McKinley Park home
Woman found dead on Loop sidewalk
Alligator found in backyard pool
More TOP STORIES News