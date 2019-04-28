Newsviews: Employment outlook for the class of 2019

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5274922" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Jim McCoy the Chief Revenue Officer and General Manager for Scout Exchange shares details about the employment outlook for this year's college graduates.

For millions of college students the big day is quickly approaching.We're talking about the day they walk onto a stage and walk off with a diploma. But what comes after that?Well, it seems there's reason to be optimistic. Employers plan to hire 11-percent more graduates from the class of 2019 than they did from the class of 2018.That's according to a recent survey by the National Association of Colleges and Employers.We're talking more about the employment outlook for this year's college graduates with Jim McCoy the Chief Revenue Officer and General Manager for Scout Exchange.That's a recruitment marketplace that connects employers with recruiters.