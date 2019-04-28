Newsviews: Employment outlook for the class of 2019

We're talking about the day they walk onto a stage and walk off with a diploma. But what comes after that?
WATCH: Part 1 of Newsviews
Well, it seems there's reason to be optimistic. Employers plan to hire 11-percent more graduates from the class of 2019 than they did from the class of 2018.
That's according to a recent survey by the National Association of Colleges and Employers.
WATCH: Part 2 of Newsviews
We're talking more about the employment outlook for this year's college graduates with Jim McCoy the Chief Revenue Officer and General Manager for Scout Exchange.
That's a recruitment marketplace that connects employers with recruiters.